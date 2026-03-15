Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $161.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of A opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.