U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years.

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U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 million, a PE ratio of -323,000.00 and a beta of 0.60. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The asset manager reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter.

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U.S. Global Investors, Inc is an independent asset management firm that specializes in natural resource and global equity investing. The company focuses on sectors such as precious metals, energy, agriculture and emerging markets, seeking long-term capital appreciation for individual and institutional investors. Its investment strategies are built around thematic, research-driven approaches that aim to capture opportunities across commodity cycles and global economic trends.

The firm offers a range of investment products, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts.

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