MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Up 0.2%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

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About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

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MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) is a closed-end term fund that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global infrastructure securities. The fund targets companies involved in the development, ownership, or operation of transportation networks, energy and utility systems, digital infrastructure and related megatrends. By focusing on essential assets that underpin long-term economic growth, MEGI aims to generate a stable income stream while capturing opportunities for capital gains.

Launched in 2021, MEGI employs a thematic investment approach managed by CBRE Clarion Securities’ dedicated infrastructure equity team.

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