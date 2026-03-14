OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCIO stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

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OFS Credit Company Profile

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OFS Credit Company, Inc (NASDAQ:OCCIO), headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a closed?end investment company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of U.S. middle?market companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, OFS Credit began operations in 2021 and is externally managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes flexible financing solutions, including senior secured loans, second?lien and mezzanine debt, and opportunistic equity interests.

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