Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Sells 1,750 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 56.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Amgen by 18.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

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Key Amgen News

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Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $366.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.73 and a 200-day moving average of $325.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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