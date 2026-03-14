Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.97. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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