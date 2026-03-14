Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Raises Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 110.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 1.4% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 389.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $107.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Cameco to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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