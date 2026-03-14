Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1,034.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,350 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a PE ratio of -572.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.37. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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