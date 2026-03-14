MSCI Inc $MSCI Position Trimmed by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,565 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 0.7% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of MSCI worth $193,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,348,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MSCI by 499.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 874,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,417,000 after acquiring an additional 728,900 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 91.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 691,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,395,000 after acquiring an additional 331,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 36.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,674,000 after acquiring an additional 282,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,986,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MSCI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $638.00 price objective on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $671.78.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $524.18 per share, with a total value of $3,145,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,047 shares in the company, valued at $782,625,376.46. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $547.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $626.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.04. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The business had revenue of $822.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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