26,170 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

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Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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