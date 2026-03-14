Roblox Corporation $RBLX is Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,777,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917,711 shares during the period. Roblox makes up approximately 3.7% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 1.19% of Roblox worth $1,077,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 70.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Roblox Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RBLX opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Roblox

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $4,717,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 257,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,570,349.68. This trade represents a 18.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $3,836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 394,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,212,948.68. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,144 shares of company stock worth $51,681,640. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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