M Holdings Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,363 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,410,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $32,695,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $22,434,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $7,774,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,697,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore set a $42.00 price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.3%

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.07%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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