Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $537.20 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,897 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.29% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $537,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $463.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $557.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.70%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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