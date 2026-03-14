Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys New Stake in WeRide Inc. $WRD

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,355,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WeRide by 37.6% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeRide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WeRide by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WeRide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WeRide by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on WeRide in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WeRide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. CLSA started coverage on WeRide in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of WeRide in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WeRide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

WeRide Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ WRD opened at $6.65 on Friday. WeRide Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 4.36.

WeRide Profile

(Free Report)

WeRide Inc (NASDAQ: WRD) is a developer of autonomous driving technology focused on providing Level 4 (L4) self-driving solutions for passenger mobility and logistics. The company’s full-stack platform integrates sensors, computing hardware, software algorithms and vehicle controls to enable driverless taxis, shuttles and goods delivery vehicles. By combining perception, planning and controls in a turnkey system, WeRide aims to accelerate the commercialization of robotaxi services and autonomous fleet operations.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, WeRide maintains research and development centers in Silicon Valley and China.

Further Reading

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