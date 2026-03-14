Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires 26,850 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $107,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average is $155.36. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

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ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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