Analysts Offer Predictions for TNXP Q1 Earnings

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will earn ($3.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1,762.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($10.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $69.97.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($3.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.16) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a negative net margin of 946.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $223,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,364.89. This trade represents a 1,500,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, immunology and rare diseases. The company’s pipeline includes small-molecule and biologic product candidates designed to address conditions such as fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other chronic pain syndromes, as well as vaccines for potential viral and biothreat agents.

Among Tonix’s lead programs is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine being evaluated for the treatment of fibromyalgia and PTSD.

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