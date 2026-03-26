Analysts Offer Predictions for TNXP Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXPFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will earn ($3.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1,762.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($10.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $69.97.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($3.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.16) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a negative net margin of 946.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $223,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,364.89. This trade represents a 1,500,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, immunology and rare diseases. The company’s pipeline includes small-molecule and biologic product candidates designed to address conditions such as fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other chronic pain syndromes, as well as vaccines for potential viral and biothreat agents.

Among Tonix’s lead programs is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine being evaluated for the treatment of fibromyalgia and PTSD.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

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