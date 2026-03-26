Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Jason Potter Purchases 110,252 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Potter acquired 110,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $700,100.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 684,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,324.30. This represents a 19.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

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Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Grocery Outlet

Positive Sentiment: CEO insider purchases: CEO Jason J. N. Potter disclosed large purchases totaling 110,252 shares at ~$6.35 on March 23 and an additional 2,556 shares at ~$6.68 on March 24 — a significant increase in his stake that investors often view as a bullish sign of management confidence. Read More.

CEO insider purchases: CEO Jason J. N. Potter disclosed large purchases totaling 110,252 shares at ~$6.35 on March 23 and an additional 2,556 shares at ~$6.68 on March 24 — a significant increase in his stake that investors often view as a bullish sign of management confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to insider buying: News outlets flagged a gap up following the insider purchases, which likely contributed to the intraday buying and higher volume. Read More.

Market reaction to insider buying: News outlets flagged a gap up following the insider purchases, which likely contributed to the intraday buying and higher volume. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears inconsistent in recent reports (entries showing “large increase” but numeric short interest = 0 and NaN), so there’s no clear short?squeeze signal to read into at this point. Monitor more reliable short?interest releases for clarity.

Short?interest data appears inconsistent in recent reports (entries showing “large increase” but numeric short interest = 0 and NaN), so there’s no clear short?squeeze signal to read into at this point. Monitor more reliable short?interest releases for clarity. Negative Sentiment: Securities?fraud class action filings: Several law firms have announced class actions and investor alerts alleging misstatements related to the company’s expansion strategy (class period cited Aug 5, 2025–Mar 4, 2026). Multiple firms are soliciting lead?plaintiff motions and deadlines are being set, which creates a legal and reputational overhang and potential future liability or distraction for management. Representative notices: Read More., Read More., and Read More..

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Here are the key news stories impacting Grocery Outlet this week:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,558.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,726,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,462,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 987,367 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 target price on Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.68.

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Grocery Outlet Company Profile

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Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

Further Reading

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