Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MBRX Q1 Earnings

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Moleculin Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Nik forecasts that the company will earn ($1.53) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($7.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 10.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

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Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viral infections. The company’s research platform centers on the design and synthesis of drug candidates that target key cellular pathways in cancer cells and viral replication processes. By leveraging a proprietary chemistry approach, Moleculin aims to address diseases that have limited therapeutic options and high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple product candidates at various stages of development.

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