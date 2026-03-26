Lifesci Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OVID

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

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Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 240.11%.The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

OVID has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.43.

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Ovid Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.25. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,088,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 237,445 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 64.9% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

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Ovid Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for rare neurological disorders. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, the company applies a precision medicine approach to target underlying mechanisms of disease in patients with genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system. Its research platform centers on small-molecule modulators of neurotransmitter pathways to restore neural network function in disorders with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead development candidate, OV101 (gaboxadol), is a selective extrasynaptic GABAA receptor agonist being investigated for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

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