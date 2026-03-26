SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 72,523 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 72,523 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $969,632.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,076,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,393,807.75. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $562,362.08.

On Friday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 36,932 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $510,030.92.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,472 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $532,082.56.

On Friday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 23,063 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $303,278.45.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 51,595 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $780,116.40.

On Friday, January 2nd, Tomer Weingarten sold 6,346 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $95,443.84.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 700.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Citizens Jmp set a $23.00 price target on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

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Key SentinelOne News

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud collaboration expands SentinelOne’s reach for AI-powered, cloud-native security and signals deeper commercial integration with a hyperscaler — a direct revenue-enabling partnership that traders saw as catalytic. Article Title

Expanded Google Cloud collaboration expands SentinelOne’s reach for AI-powered, cloud-native security and signals deeper commercial integration with a hyperscaler — a direct revenue-enabling partnership that traders saw as catalytic. Positive Sentiment: LevelBlue announced an expanded global managed-security partnership to bundle SentinelOne’s Singularity/Purple AI with LevelBlue’s managed services — this can accelerate recurring revenue and faster enterprise deployments. Article Title

LevelBlue announced an expanded global managed-security partnership to bundle SentinelOne’s Singularity/Purple AI with LevelBlue’s managed services — this can accelerate recurring revenue and faster enterprise deployments. Positive Sentiment: Promotion of Barry Padgett to President & COO signals a leadership move to sharpen execution and commercial scale — investors often reward clear operational accountability when growth needs faster monetization. Article Title

Promotion of Barry Padgett to President & COO signals a leadership move to sharpen execution and commercial scale — investors often reward clear operational accountability when growth needs faster monetization. Positive Sentiment: SentinelOne’s annual threat report and public warnings about industrial-scale identity exploitation position the company as a vendor of choice as enterprises increase security spend — a demand-tailwind narrative. Article Title

SentinelOne’s annual threat report and public warnings about industrial-scale identity exploitation position the company as a vendor of choice as enterprises increase security spend — a demand-tailwind narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Product & ecosystem updates (AI-agent security tools with partners like Snyk, and claims of data-sovereignty features) reinforce technology parity and differentiation but will need time to convert into material revenue. Article Title

Product & ecosystem updates (AI-agent security tools with partners like Snyk, and claims of data-sovereignty features) reinforce technology parity and differentiation but will need time to convert into material revenue. Negative Sentiment: Some market pieces noted intraday weakness or trading pressure in security stocks (SentinelOne and peers), reflecting broader tech/SaaS volatility; sector sentiment could cap near-term upside despite company-specific wins. Article Title

About SentinelOne

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SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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