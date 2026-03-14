Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 125.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105,508 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of Dynatrace worth $96,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 561.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,480.50. This represents a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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