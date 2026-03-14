Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Acquired by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 202,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,435,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $213,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,317.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $63,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,098. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,515 shares of company stock valued at $887,074. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $208.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.26 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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