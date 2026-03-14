Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises 0.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 197,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,249.42. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,036 shares of company stock worth $3,446,578. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.