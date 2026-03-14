Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lineage worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LINE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Lineage by 82.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lineage by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lineage by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lineage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In related news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.05 per share, with a total value of $438,219.10. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 100,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,229.50. This represents a 12.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LINE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lineage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lineage in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Lineage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lineage from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LINE

Lineage Price Performance

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.72 and a beta of -0.42.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Lineage had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Lineage’s payout ratio is presently -490.70%.

Lineage Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

Further Reading

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