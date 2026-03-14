Fundsmith LLP Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 3.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $725,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,591,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,180,950,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,055,203,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,126,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,714.56. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,435.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,174.59 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,378.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,367.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.41 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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