Solventum Corporation $SOLV is Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s Largest Position

Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,899,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758,174 shares during the quarter. Solventum makes up 6.2% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Solventum worth $941,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Solventum by 78.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

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Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Solventum

Insider Buying and Selling at Solventum

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 1,475 shares of Solventum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,803.17. This represents a 41.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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