Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) COO Sells $2,145,641.40 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Chadwick sold 25,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $2,145,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,731.60. This trade represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 794.04%.The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $81.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.