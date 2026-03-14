WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,480 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,699 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,312,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,733,000 after buying an additional 1,469,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,016,000 after buying an additional 1,039,995 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,614.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 718,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 676,332 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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