iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Position Reduced by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,513,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,531,000 after buying an additional 4,523,903 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,316,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,321,000 after acquiring an additional 735,931 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 399.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 594,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 475,718 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 593,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,885,000 after acquiring an additional 324,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,862,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,039,000 after acquiring an additional 315,648 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.62 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.61.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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