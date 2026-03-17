Space Stocks Worth Watching – March 16th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Rocket Lab are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary business is tied to the space economy — for example satellite manufacturers and operators, launch providers, spacecraft component suppliers, Earth?observation and communications services, and aerospace contractors supporting commercial or government space programs. Investors use the term to denote a thematic sector that can offer high-growth potential but is capital?intensive and carries long development timelines, technological, regulatory, and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

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