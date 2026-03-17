Moore Capital Management LP Sells 1,086,349 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,086,349 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $22,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth $719,395,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 49,597,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,732,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,484 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $237,336,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,471,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,750 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,593,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.02%.The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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