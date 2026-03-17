Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, December 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Dollarama Price Performance

About Dollarama

Shares of DLMAF opened at $144.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.04. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $103.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.08.

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Dollarama Inc operates as a leading Canadian dollar store chain, offering a variety of everyday consumer goods at fixed price points. The company’s retail format emphasizes value and convenience, providing a one-stop shopping experience for cost-conscious customers. Merchandise spans multiple categories, including household items, food and consumables, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal and party supplies, and toys.

Founded in 1992 by Laurent “Larry” Rossy, Dollarama opened its first location in Montreal, Quebec.

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