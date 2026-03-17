Grupo Supervielle S.A. $SUPV Shares Acquired by Mak Capital One LLC

Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074,732 shares during the period. Grupo Supervielle comprises approximately 3.0% of Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mak Capital One LLC owned approximately 4.52% of Grupo Supervielle worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 38,247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 165.1% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 19.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter.

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Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $699.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUPV shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Supervielle from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Supervielle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

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