The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Acquired by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.5% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.19% of Sherwin-Williams worth $160,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $420.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.21.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $323.08 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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