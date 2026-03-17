Militia Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 8,000 Diageo plc $DEO

Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 3,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 94.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 76.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Argus raised shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price objective on Diageo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Diageo Stock Down 0.7%

Diageo stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

See Also

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