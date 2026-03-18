CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Makes New $35.63 Million Investment in American Tower Corporation $AMT

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 185,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Tower by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 69.6% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 139,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $2,871,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.35.

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American Tower Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:AMT opened at $184.93 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 132.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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