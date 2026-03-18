526,948 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Bought by CIBC Bancorp USA Inc.

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 526,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,375,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. owned about 0.24% of US Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,130,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,585,000 after purchasing an additional 908,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in US Foods by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,875,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in US Foods by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,664,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in US Foods by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,164,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,530,000 after purchasing an additional 649,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in US Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,793,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,636,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13.

Insider Activity

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This trade represents a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $111.00 target price on US Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Read Our Latest Report on USFD

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.