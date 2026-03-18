CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Holdings Cut by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the period. CareTrust REIT comprises about 1.6% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,973,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 201.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,260 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 114.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,043 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,206,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 1.0%

CTRE opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $41.72.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.86 million for the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 67.28%.CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

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