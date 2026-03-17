Mairs & Power Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,526 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up about 2.0% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Littelfuse worth $210,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,617,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,518,000 after purchasing an additional 148,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $114,721,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $867,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,543.37. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.24, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $24,037,019.52. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,012 shares of company stock worth $16,227,764. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $329.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $380.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

View Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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