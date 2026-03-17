Dorsal Capital Management LP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.7% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $176,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.94, for a total transaction of $587,954.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,833.78. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,830 shares of company stock worth $102,409,190. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META stock opened at $627.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $652.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.44.

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Meta Platforms Profile

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Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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