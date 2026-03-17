Militia Capital Partners LP Sells 49,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Militia Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 94.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3,775.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Moderna Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $0.68. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 145.16%.The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 160,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $7,814,839.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1,457,427 shares in the company, valued at $71,180,734.68. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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