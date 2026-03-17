Moore Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Global Payments worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 681,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $10,656,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $3,772,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 297,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,747,000 after purchasing an additional 78,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

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Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $100.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Global Payments from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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