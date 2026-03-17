Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to “strong-buy”.

2/26/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by UBS Group AG from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down from $180.00.

2/18/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by Mizuho from “neutral” to “outperform”. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by Freedom Capital from “strong sell” to “strong-buy”.

2/10/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by Argus to “hold”.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies was given a new $195.00 price target by Mizuho.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by HSBC Holdings plc from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $182.00.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by Northland Securities from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from “neutral” to “outperform”. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by William Blair from “market perform” to “outperform”.

1/30/2026 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

1/30/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Palantir Technologies was given a new $208.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/22/2026 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by Phillip Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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