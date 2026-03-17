Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Dustin Hamilton Sells 330 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 330 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $26,195.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,770.48. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.4%

SFM stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

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Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trending Headlines about Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts reported an EPS beat in its latest quarter and set FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit expectations even as insiders trimmed positions.

Company fundamentals: Sprouts reported an EPS beat in its latest quarter and set FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit expectations even as insiders trimmed positions. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at $79.38 (?$83,508). He still directly owns ~196,905 shares. SEC Filing

CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at $79.38 (?$83,508). He still directly owns ~196,905 shares. Negative Sentiment: CFO/COO-level and senior exec sales: COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares at $79.38. SEC Filing

CFO/COO-level and senior exec sales: COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares at $79.38. Negative Sentiment: Other C?suite/senior exec sales: CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 136 shares; SVP Kim Coffin sold 209 shares; each at $79.38. CTO SEC Filing SVP SEC Filing

Other C?suite/senior exec sales: CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 136 shares; SVP Kim Coffin sold 209 shares; each at $79.38. Negative Sentiment: Other insider trims: Dustin Hamilton (330 shares), Joseph L. Hurley (219), David McGlinchey (240), Brandon F. Lombardi (247), Timmi Zalatoris (104), Stacy W. Hilgendorf (119) — all sold at $79.38. Combined with other sales, the total disclosed on March 13 ?2,996 shares (~$238k). Example SEC Filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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