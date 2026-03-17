Moore Capital Management LP Has $75.66 Million Stock Position in Aon plc $AON

Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 1.0% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of AON worth $75,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,437,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,671,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $504,424,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 40,219.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,922,000 after acquiring an additional 844,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,096,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,565,000 after purchasing an additional 615,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total value of $1,641,981.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,550.66. This represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $319.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,276,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,320. This trade represents a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $397.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AON from $433.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $326.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.01 and its 200-day moving average is $345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $304.59 and a fifty-two week high of $402.49.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. AON’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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