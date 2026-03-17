Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.0% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $645.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $619.20 and its 200-day moving average is $527.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $618.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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