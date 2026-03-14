WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 38,376 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,376 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889,948 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,982,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782,445 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,140,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 319,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,868,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,517,000 after buying an additional 984,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP now owns 12,884,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,333,000 after buying an additional 5,869,620 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

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