Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,317 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 0.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.36% of Airbnb worth $269,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 986.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4,255.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

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Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.07 and a 200 day moving average of $126.68. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium?term revenue growth. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage and Positive Notes

Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium?term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Benzinga – Middle East Tensions

Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read.

Short?interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Blockonomi – $2.5B Bond Issuance

Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/co?founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: SEC Filing – Gebbia Sale

Insider selling: Director/co?founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Technical/market reaction: coverage notes the stock fell below its 50?day moving average after the bond announcement — a technical signal that can trigger short?term selling from momentum and quant strategies. Barchart – 50?Day Moving Average

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Airbnb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 15,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,060,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 165,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,374,360. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $6,719,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,014,210.64. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,568 shares of company stock worth $64,120,119. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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