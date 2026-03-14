Dnca Finance Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Dnca Finance lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More.

FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More.

Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More.

Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More.

Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More.

Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More.

Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More.

Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (recent EVP share sales) and management guidance calling for a deceleration in worldwide da Vinci procedure growth in 2026 could pressure near-term sentiment and valuation. Read More. • Read More.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $472.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $513.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,321.13. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $17,534,067. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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