Oasis Management Co Ltd. Buys New Holdings in ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR $RERE

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ATRenew by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 8.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 330,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter valued at $170,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Key Stories Impacting ATRenew

Here are the key news stories impacting ATRenew this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a cash dividend: ATRenew declared a $0.10 per-share dividend (record date Apr 6, pay date Apr 24). The payout improves near-term shareholder returns and can attract income-minded investors.

Company announced a cash dividend: ATRenew declared a $0.10 per-share dividend (record date Apr 6, pay date Apr 24). The payout improves near-term shareholder returns and can attract income-minded investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarter beat: ATRenew reported Q4 results on Mar 11 showing $0.12 EPS versus consensus $0.07 and revenue slightly above estimates — this earnings beat likely supports the stock’s intraday strength. MarketBeat RERE

Recent quarter beat: ATRenew reported Q4 results on Mar 11 showing $0.12 EPS versus consensus $0.07 and revenue slightly above estimates — this earnings beat likely supports the stock’s intraday strength. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/context: Shares are trading above the 200-day moving average (~$4.94) and close to the 50-day (~$5.77); volume is below recent average, suggesting the move may be driven more by news than broad repositioning.

Technical/context: Shares are trading above the 200-day moving average (~$4.94) and close to the 50-day (~$5.77); volume is below recent average, suggesting the move may be driven more by news than broad repositioning. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research (Mar 12) issued new forward EPS models that are materially lower than consensus — forecasting quarterly losses across 2026–2027 and FY2027 EPS of ($0.22) versus the current consensus of $0.09. Those downward projections could pressure sentiment if investors focus on multi-quarter profitability risk.

ATRenew Stock Performance

ATRenew stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATRenew had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $893.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRenew Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RERE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ATRenew in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered ATRenew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRenew

About ATRenew

(Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.